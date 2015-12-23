UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* It resolved to suspend trading of shares of Automotive Components Europe SA as of Dec. 23 following announcement of squeeze-out for ACE's shares
Source text: bit.ly/1OKqImx
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.