** EM specialist Ashmore Group has had a rough
ride, plagued by outflows from its funds and short sellers
slamming its shares
** EM bleed: global asset managers closing EM funds as US
interest rate forecasts (strong $ a risk e.g. for Russia/Brazil,
big borrowers in currency) and China slowdown - which has
worsened commodities rout - mean investors want their money back
** More pain for flows: sovereign wealth funds, hurt by
collapse in oil price are withdrawing cash from asset managers.
Morgan Stanley says prolonged low oil and expanding fiscal
deficits could spell growing redemption pressure
** But Ashmore shares, down -42% from May 2013 peak, looking
attractive to Old Mutual's Simon Murphy who has started a
position in the company which he says has emerged from the EM
turmoil much stronger than it went in as some of its weaker
competitors exit
** Paid to wait: PM not expecting flows into EM debt to turn
around on a one to two quarter view, but with the share price
where it is and a 6.8% dividend yield, "you're now being paid to
wait for some improvement in sentiment towards the company"
** Balance sheet strength makes PM very optimistic over
dividend's sustainability (c20% of market cap in cash on B/S)
** Ashmore 4th-most borrowed stock on the FTSE 250,
with c10% of its shares outstanding on loan, according to Markit
