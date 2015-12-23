Dec 23 Globe Trade Centre
* Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC said on Wednesday
it has bought the Pixel office building in Poland's Western city
of Poneman for 136.64 million zlotys ($35.2 million)
* The building has a total gross leasable area (GLA) of
14,500 square meters and is fully occupied by Poland's leading
web retailer Allegro.
* GTC runs a portfolio of 33 commercial real estate projects
providing approximately 632,000 square meters in Poland, Serbia,
Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.
($1 = 3.8858 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)