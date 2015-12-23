Dec 23 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :

* OEG acquires a 100 percent shareholding of Ultramedia sp. z o.o., a Polish limited liability company, with the aim to create a legal platform for expanding group's activities in Poland

* The acquired company has a share capital of 50,000 zloty ($12,817.23)

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the transaction Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9010 zlotys)