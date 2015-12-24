BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya to discontinue project to set up hospital in Orissa
Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital
Dec 24 Ab-biotics SA :
Said on Wednesday it increases FY 2015 revenue guidance to 6.15 million euros ($6.72 million) from 6.12 million euros previously announced
Increases FY 2015 EBITDA guidance to positive 296,000 euros from negative 100,000 euros previously announced
Source text: bit.ly/1ObS3Su
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
Says unit Heptares received milestone payment of $12 million from AstraZeneca, on small molecule A2A antagonist AZD4635 (HTL-1071)