BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya to discontinue project to set up hospital in Orissa
* Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Medcomtech SA :
* Published on Wednesday the details of the H2 2015 dividend amounting to 300,000 euros ($328,110) gross total
* To pay out 0.02447 euro net per share on Jan. 5, 2106
Source text: bit.ly/1QJnNAV
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says surrender of leased land in Bhubaneswar, Orissa and discontinuation of project to set up hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
* Says unit Heptares received milestone payment of $12 million from AstraZeneca, on small molecule A2A antagonist AZD4635 (HTL-1071)