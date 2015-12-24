Dec 24ICP Group :

* Said on Wednesday that it has signed a framework agreement with a company from financial sector to prepare incentive program for the client's associates

* Under the agreement, it received first order of 0.2 million zlotys

* Estimates value of agreement until April 2017 at about 0.8 million zlotys

