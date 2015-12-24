BRIEF-Sourcenext to buy 12.66 pct stake of shares in BJIT Ltd for 41 mln yen
* Says co plans to buy 100,000 shares in a Bangladesh-based software development firm BJIT Ltd via private placement plan, on April 14
Dec 24ICP Group :
* Said on Wednesday that it has signed a framework agreement with a company from financial sector to prepare incentive program for the client's associates
* Under the agreement, it received first order of 0.2 million zlotys
* Estimates value of agreement until April 2017 at about 0.8 million zlotys
* Finalised an investment in Click&Quick Distribution Srl (Click&Quick); following the completion of the transaction holds a 15 pct stake in Click&Quick share capital
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy game developer Mingtong Tech for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.55 million) via share issue