* Said on Wednesday that it sees 2015 net profit at 112,452 zlotys ($29,018), revenue at 20.4 million zlotys and EBITDA at 1.1 million zlotys

* Sees 2016 revenue at 32.3 million zlotys, EBITDA at 2.6 million zlotys

* Estimates that 20 pct of its 2016 revenue will come from export

