* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22 it signed an agreement with GPV I Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. (GPV) to extend deadline for executing options by GPV under investment agreement of July 1, 2013

* The deadline for put option has been extended until Dec. 31, 2016

* Under the put option GPV is entitled to transfer all its shares in Vivid Games SKA as a contribution in kind for 1.5 million newly issued shares by Vivid Games

* The deadline for call option is between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2020

* Under the call option GPV is entitled to sell to Vivid Games all its shares held in Vivid Games SKA for the price equal to 1.5 million shares of Vivid Games

