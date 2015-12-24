Dec 24 Agrogeneration SA :

* Announced on Wednesday a 3 million euro ($3.29 million) issue of Subordinated Bond Redeemable in New or Existing Shares (OSRANE) to a US institutional investor

* Newly-issued OSRANE will be redeemed in shares at maturity on April 1, 2019 or earlier, according to terms identical to those of the OSRANE already outstanding

Source text: bit.ly/1MxNLzi

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)