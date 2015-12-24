UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 24 Agrogeneration SA :
* Announced on Wednesday a 3 million euro ($3.29 million) issue of Subordinated Bond Redeemable in New or Existing Shares (OSRANE) to a US institutional investor
* Newly-issued OSRANE will be redeemed in shares at maturity on April 1, 2019 or earlier, according to terms identical to those of the OSRANE already outstanding
Source text: bit.ly/1MxNLzi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources