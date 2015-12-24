UPDATE 2-UK builder Galliford ends 1.2 bln pound Bovis takeover attempt
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value
Dec 24 Credit Bank of Moscow :
* Says it has placed all 4.5 billion additional shares and raised 16.5 billion roubles under secondary public offering (SPO)
* Investors submitted over 500 orders
* VTB Capital acted as the sole global coordinator of the offering
* VTB Capital, ROSBANK Societe Generale Group and ATON Investment Company acted as joint bookrunners and REGION Brokerage Co as co-lead manager of the offering
Source text - bit.ly/1MxYEkz
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bovis says merger proposal fails to reflect underlying value
* March ebs volumes at $86.5 billion versus $83.7 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 5 Hong Kong stocks eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, drawing inspiration from a mainland rally, but gains were limited as investors were cautious before a highly-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.