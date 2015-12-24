Dec 24 4Fun Media SA :

* Confirms FY 2015 individual revenue guidance at 20.3 million zlotys ($5.24 million)

* Lowers FY 2015 individual EBITDA guidance, variation from previous forecast of 5.8 million zlotys should not substantially exceed 15 pct

* Lowers FY 2015 individual net profit guidance, variation from previous forecast of 3.1 million zlotys should not exceed 10 pct Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8720 zlotys)