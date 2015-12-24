BRIEF-Sourcenext to buy 12.66 pct stake of shares in BJIT Ltd for 41 mln yen
* Says co plans to buy 100,000 shares in a Bangladesh-based software development firm BJIT Ltd via private placement plan, on April 14
Dec 24 4Fun Media SA :
* Confirms FY 2015 individual revenue guidance at 20.3 million zlotys ($5.24 million)
* Lowers FY 2015 individual EBITDA guidance, variation from previous forecast of 5.8 million zlotys should not substantially exceed 15 pct
* Lowers FY 2015 individual net profit guidance, variation from previous forecast of 3.1 million zlotys should not exceed 10 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8720 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Finalised an investment in Click&Quick Distribution Srl (Click&Quick); following the completion of the transaction holds a 15 pct stake in Click&Quick share capital
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to buy game developer Mingtong Tech for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.55 million) via share issue