Dec 24 Midas SA:

* Says that on Dec. 23 its wholly owned unit, Aero 2 sp. z o.o., agreed with Jacek Szymonski and Bithell Holdings Limited purchase of 51 pct stake in Sferia SA for 121.9 million zlotys ($31.48 million)

* The acquisition will enable the company access to 800 MHz frequency which will allow to maintain level of services provided to Cyfrowy Polsat until end of 2018

($1 = 3.8721 zlotys)