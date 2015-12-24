Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 24Midas SA :
* Says that on Dec. 23 its wholly owned unit, Aero 2 sp. z o.o., agreed with Jacek Szymonski and Bithell Holdings Limited purchase of 51 pct stake in Sferia SA for 121.9 million zlotys ($31.48 million)
* The acquisition will enable the company access to 800 MHz frequency which will allow to maintain level of services provided to Cyfrowy Polsat until end of 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8721 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)