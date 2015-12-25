Dec 25Rodina OJSC :

* Says that Boris Zarankin, a member of its board of directors, on Dec. 23 decreased his stake in the company to 4.97 pct from 38.09 pct

* On Dec. 23 Konstantin Averin decreased his shares held in the company to 9.75 pct from 59.97 pct

* On Dec. 23 Agroholding STEP JSC acquired 85 pct shares in the company

