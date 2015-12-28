Dec 28 Advanced Ocular Sciences SA (AOS) :

* Said on Thursday that it received the decision of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) concerning the refusal of admission to trade on NewConnect of the company's series A2 and A3 shares

* Advanced Ocular Sciences said it plans to apply for re-examination of its case

* In its resolution number 1326/2015 of Dec. 23 WSE said that series A2 and A3 shares were acquired as a swap for shares of an early-stage company, Milestone Ophthalmic sp. z o.o., and AOS did not disclose information on the valuation of Milestone Ophthalmic's shares what may not allow potential buyers of series A2 and A3 shares to asses actual value of shares and assets acquired as swap

