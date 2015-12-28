BRIEF-Tieto announces strategic partnership with WalkMe
HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WALKME
Dec 28 Pegasus Publishing SA <PEGr.AT >:
* Said on Thursday, December 24th its unit Publications Nation SA, Ethnos and its unit Agency Publications H, Hmerisia merged by absorption of the latter by the first
* The merger is approved by the vice regional governor of North Athens District

* CATENA MEDIA DEBUTES THE NEW JOHNSLOTS - ONE OF THE COMPANY'S MOST IMPORTANT BRANDS
* Says Fujitsu is offering takeover bid for shares in Solekia Ltd at 5,000 yen per share instead of 4,000 yen per share previously