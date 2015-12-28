Fitch: Singapore's High Spectrum Costs Signal Rising Competition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 05 (Fitch) Aggressive bidding in Singapore's April 2017 spectrum auction is a clear indication of rising telecom competition, says Fitch Ratings. The proliferation of data services, thanks to rising smartphone penetration and over-the-top applications, drives the need for more spectrum and network capacity, at a huge cost for telecom operators. The Info-communications Media Development Authority's (IMDA) general