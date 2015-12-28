Dec 28 Alior Bank SA :

* Polish mid-tier lender Alior Bank said on Monday it plans to issue bonds worth up to 800 million zlotys ($206.91 million).

* Maturities of the bonds will range from 5 to 10 years as from issuance date of the given bond series.

