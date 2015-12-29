Dec 29Pro Kapital Grupp :

* Said on Monday that its unit AS Tondi Kvartal has concluded the contract for purchase of minority shareholding of its subsidiary OU Marsi Elu from Katmandu Stiftung, Liechtenstein company controlled by Ernesto Preatoni

* AS Tondi Kvartal has bought 35 pct of the shares of OU Marsi Elu for 360,570 euros ($395,653.46) and acquired the shareholder loan (1 million euros) granted by the minority shareholder and accrued interest

* As a result AS Tondi Kvartal will hold 100 pct of the share capital of OU Marsi Elu

* OU Marsi Elu is a real-estate development company established for the development of Marsi residential buildings located in Tallinn

