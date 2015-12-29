UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA as of Dec. 29 until the day after the entry into force of an agreement with company's market maker
Source text - bit.ly/1ZyHiNS
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.