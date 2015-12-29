Dec 29 Pharmena SA :

* Said on Monday that Pelion SA, together with its units, raises its stake in Pharmena to 50.01 percent (4,398,542 shares) via acquisition of 360,000 shares

* Prior to transaction Pelion and its units held 45.92 percent stake in Pharmena

* Pelion to consolidate Pharmena as of Dec. 31, 2015

