Dec 29 Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Budopol-Wroclaw SA and Clean&Carbon Energy SA from Jan. 1, 2016 to March 31, 2016

* The WSE's decision is due to the fact that the companies were added to WSE's alert list for eighth time in a row and did not undertake appropriate measures to avoid such qualification in the future

