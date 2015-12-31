HONG KONG Dec 31 Syndicated lending in Asia
Pacific (excluding Japan) of US$471bn was nearly 10% lower in
2015 than a record US$523bn in 2014 as demand for capital fell
amid a regional slowdown led by China's cooling economy.
Although China's slowing growth rocked the global markets in
the second half of 2015, it remained the busiest loan market in
the Asia Pacific region and supplied nearly a third of loan
volume.
Chinese borrowing of US$149bn from 470 deals was 5% higher
than US$141.31bn from 659 deals signed in 2014, although deal
flow tailed away towards the end of the year.
"Asian loan volume in 2015 was lower than 2014 because
borrowers did not need new money and were focussed on
deleveraging," said Atul Sodhi, head of debt origination and
advisory, Asia Pacific for Credit Agricole.
Although China's slowdown pushed commodity prices into a
downward spiral in the second half of the year, Greater China
took a bigger share of Asia Pacific borrowing in 2015 than a
year earlier and continued to dominate regional lending. Lending
to Greater China totalled US$291bn, 7% higher than US$271.5bn
transacted in 2014.
Hong Kong volume, which is often dominated by offshore
borrowing by Chinese companies, saw a 5% decline to US$87bn from
a record US$92bn in 2014.
Other traditionally strong Asian loan markets such as India
and Indonesia saw steeper declines of 46% and 45% respectively.
Offshore loans for Indian companies totalled US$15.55bn, while
Indonesian firms borrowed US$8.42bn.
Lending in Australia dropped by 25% to US$79.45bn in 185
deals and Singapore disappointed with a 27% drop to S$38.65bn in
91 transactions.
Dispelling the regional gloom, however, were Macau, the
Philippines and Taiwan, which saw higher loan volume than in
2014. Macau's loan volume of US$9bn was nearly 55% higher and
the Philippines saw an 82% increase to US$4.78bn. Taiwan's
borrowing climbed 47% to US$46.5bn from 212 financings,
including Asia's largest loan of the year - a NT$382bn
(US$12.05bn) restructuring deal for rail operator Taiwan High
Speed Rail Corp.
Across the region, only China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and
Australia had more than 100 internationally syndicated loans in
the course of the year.
SLOW M&A
M&A lending across the Asia Pacific region was around 16%
lower at $48bn than US$57.18bn last year due to the sluggish
economic environment.
Lower M&A lending was also partly due to Chinese domestic
banks stepping in to finance a wave of privatisations of Chinese
US-listed companies to offset rising bad debts at home. Many of
these deals were structured as buyouts and were provided in US
dollars as well as renminbi and were not internationally
syndicated.
The year closed with the biggest Chinese take-private deal,
the US$9.3bn LBO of Chinese internet firm Qihoo 360
which was backed by a US$3.4bn-equivalent loan.
As with the majority of the Chinese privatisation deals,
domestic lenders led Qihoo 360's jumbo loan. China Merchants
Bank underwrote the financing on a sole basis and was expected
to invite two other Chinese banks to join the deal.
"Liquidity, and thus competition, has remained at a
consistently inflated level as policy banks in China, Japan, and
Europe progressed with quantitative easing measures," said
Justin Crane, global head of loan syndicate and distribution at
Standard Chartered.
"Simultaneously there has been a shortfall of borrowers
looking to access the syndicated loan markets as lenders have
shown an increased willingness to provide large bilateral loans
at tight prices to avoid scale backs," he added.
PRICING PRESSURE
Despite a weaker macroeconomic backdrop, lower deal flow put
pressure on pricing as banks fought to win mandates and
syndicators grappled with budget targets.
"Pricing is the lowest level in five years for strong
investment grade blue chip names," said Siong Ooi, head of Asia
Pacific syndicated and leveraged finance at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
This was a reversal from 2014, when the rising cost of
funding for Taiwanese banks, the region's biggest lenders, and
concerns about possible over exposure to China drove loan
pricing higher in the first half of 2014.
Corporate governance issues relating to Chinese companies
continued to rattle the market in 2015, but as deal flow slowed
from China in the third and fourth quarters, activity picked up
in India.
Top-tier Indian companies and state-owned firms were able to
take advantage of these dynamics to obtain competitive pricing.
The Islamic Republic of Pakistan also cut borrowing costs by
nearly 30% on its largest loan to date in December.
Pakistan raised a US$300m 18-month loan with an interest
margin of 325bp over Libor at a similar rate to a US$250m
one-year loan signed in September.
"Banks, for now, are very liquid and are aggressively
chasing assets. There has been a lack of higher-yielding assets
in the market as well. This massive imbalance between supply and
demand has driven pricing down," said Ooi of BAML.
"For top tier borrowers, the view is that pricing is close
to or at the bottom, simply because it is at or below the
funding costs of the majority of the lender base. In addition,
the USD-JPY basis has widened so the Japanese mega banks may be
less aggressive on pricing," Crane said.
Bankers expect activity levels to continue to decline in
2016 as borrowers continue to turn to local currency loans as
the US Federal Reserve increases interest rates, which will make
dollar debt more expensive.
"Competition for mandates will increase, leading to further
pricing compression, particularly fees, lengthening of tenors
and loosening of structures," Crane said.
