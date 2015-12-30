Dec 30Olympic Entertainment Group AS (OEG) :

* Said on Tuesday that it has acquired 8.6 pct of Olympic Casino Latvia SIA shares from OEG group company Siquia Holding B.V.

* As a result of acquisition the entire 100 pct share capital of Olympic Casino Latvia SIA belongs now directly to OEG

* The aim of the acquisition was reorganising of the group structure so that OEG has the direct ownership in the Latvian subsidiary

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price

* Olympic Casino Latvia SIA operates casinos in Latvia

