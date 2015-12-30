Dec 30 Air Market SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 23 Probatus Sp. z o.o. acquired 24,002,670 series I shares of company raising its stake to 36.73 percent from 13.62 percent

* 24,002,670 series I shares of Air Market were acquired from Marcin Michnicki who purchased the shares on Dec. 18

* Probatus Sp. z o.o. is an affiliated unit of Marcin Michnicki

