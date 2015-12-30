Dec 30 IBSM SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Cyprus-based Brinando
Investments Limited, signed a deal with O.O.O. Russian
Investment Club Asset Management Company to sell 100 percent
stake in OOO Svetly Dali for $3,800
* Moreover, IBSM signed with its majority shareholder,
Righteight Holdings Limited, an annex to agreement for sale of
OOO Svetly Dali from Dec. 31, 2010
* Under the annex, parties decided to lower the sale price
to $81.3 million from $ 100 million
* Additionally, parties decided that remaining part of sale
price, of $1.3 million, will be covered by offsetting mutual
claims of the parties
