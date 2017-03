Dec 30 Save SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that Marco Polo Holding Srl, a Finanziaria Internazionale Holding SpA unit, signed a binding agreement with Banca Popolare di Vicenza ScpA to buy its 8.75 percent stake in Save SpA

* Price of the 8.75 percent stake in Save SpA is 63.4 million euros ($69.36 million)

