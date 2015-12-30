Dec 30 Midas SA :

* Said on Tuesday that total value of deals between its units and Polkomtel Sp. z o.o. for the period between June 11 and Dec. 29 at 143.7 million zlotys ($37.1 million)

* Value of orders placed by its unit, Aero2 Sp. z o.o., in the period, is at 110.0 million zlotys

* Value of orders placed by Polkomtel to Aero2 is at 33.7 million zlotys

($1 = 3.8781 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)