Dec 30 Eurocent SA :
* Said on Tuesday that under reorganization plan, it
transferred as contribution in-kind 59,900 shares of IDA
Partners Sp. zo.o. SKA (IDA Partners) to Crow 11 Sp. z o.o.
(Crow 11) in exchange for Crow 11's 1,854 shares
* The value of IDA Partners's shares is 12.2 million zlotys
($3.2 million)
* After registration of Crow 11's capital increase
Eurocent will hold 97.7 percent stake in Crow 11
* Moreover, its unit Debtor Sp. zo.o., transferred as
contribution in-kind 1,395 shares of IDA Partners to Crow 11 in
exchange for Crow 11's 46 shares
($1 = 3.8782 zlotys)
