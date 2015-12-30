Dec 30 Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik :

* Exit rights process for Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik has been completed and 1.85 million nominal value shares representing 2 percent of share capital sold by minority shareholders

* As a result of exit right process, Boyner Perakende shares in Boyner Buyuk Magazacilik increases to 99.08 percent while other shareholders and public shares decreases to 0.92 percent

