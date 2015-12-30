Dec 30 Direct Energie SA :

* Announces finalization of acquisition of entire share capital of 3CB, French subsidiary of the Swiss group Alpiq 

* Transaction fully paid in cash amounts to nearly 45 million euros ($49.10 million)

* Financing is secured with bond debt

* New bond program with two tenors aggregates 60 million euros issued on Nov. 24

* Transaction to have no significant impact on 2015 EBITDA

* Transaction anticipated to have dilutive revised impact (-3 million euros) on 2016 EBITDA based on current market prices