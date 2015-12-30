Dec 30 Oslo-listed Atlantic Petroleum says:

* The company is not paying a DKK 19.5 million instalment on the DKK 58.5 million debt to Eik Bank this December.

* The DKK 58.5 million was to be paid back in three equal instalments in December 2015, December 2016, and December 2017.

* Management is in close dialogue with Eik Bank on resolving the issue, and is keeping the bank up to date with the progress on the wider issues for the company and the efforts trying to secure a commercial solution to Orlando, as updated to the market 24th December. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)