Dec 30 Oslo-listed Atlantic Petroleum
says:
* The company is not paying a DKK 19.5 million instalment on
the DKK 58.5 million debt to Eik Bank this December.
* The DKK 58.5 million was to be paid back in three equal
instalments in December 2015, December 2016, and December 2017.
* Management is in close dialogue with Eik Bank on resolving
the issue, and is keeping the bank up to date with the progress
on the wider issues for the company and the efforts trying to
secure a commercial solution to Orlando, as updated to the
market 24th December.
