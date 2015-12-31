BRIEF-Korea Information Engineering Services changes CEO to Lee Se Bok
March 26 Korea Information Engineering Services Co Ltd :
Dec 31Goldbach Group AG :
* Said on Wednesday Stroeer is taking over Goldbach Group's Polish online business
* The sale marks Goldbach's full withdrawal from Eastern Europe
* Transaction will be completed in the first quarter of 2016
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose any details of the offer price
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
March 26 Korea Information Engineering Services Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Park Seok Sun and Lee Sang Dong as co-CEO