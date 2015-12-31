BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House sells 80 pct stake in Public Services Co
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage:
(Corrects first bullet to show percentage of shares divested by Aleksey Parfenov to 19.28 pct from 18.06 pct after company issued a corrected statement.)
Dec 31Plyus Bank :
* Said on Wednesday that Aleksey Parfenov, member of its board of directors, has divested his 19.28 pct shares in the company
* Tsesnabank increased its shares in the company to 30.39 pct from 26.88 pct
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals