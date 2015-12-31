(Corrects first bullet to show percentage of shares divested by Aleksey Parfenov to 19.28 pct from 18.06 pct after company issued a corrected statement.)

Dec 31Plyus Bank :

* Said on Wednesday that Aleksey Parfenov, member of its board of directors, has divested his 19.28 pct shares in the company

* Tsesnabank increased its shares in the company to 30.39 pct from 26.88 pct

Source text - bit.ly/1RSuPDp , bit.ly/1mkhhUk , bit.ly/1IFIACB

(Gdynia Newsroom)