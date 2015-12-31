UPDATE 4-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Dec 31 Wierzyciel SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Helikon Sp. z o.o. acquired 2 million shares of the company, representing 26.56 percent stake in Wierzyciel and 32.44 percent of the voting rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage: