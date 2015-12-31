Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 31 Hyperion SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the preliminary deal with Comp SA obliging Comp to acquire Hyperion's series E 03 bonds for total 10 million zlotys until Dec. 31 has been terminates
* Hyperion informed about preliminary deal on Dec. 15
* Parties agreed that Comp SA will consider acquisition of 10,000 series C bonds to be issued by Hyperion unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa Sp. z o.o.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order