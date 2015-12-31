Dec 31 Hyperion SA :

* Said on Wednesday that the preliminary deal with Comp SA obliging Comp to acquire Hyperion's series E 03 bonds for total 10 million zlotys until Dec. 31 has been terminates

* Hyperion informed about preliminary deal on Dec. 15

* Parties agreed that Comp SA will consider acquisition of 10,000 series C bonds to be issued by Hyperion unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa Sp. z o.o.

