** Next down c.4 pct & top loser on Stoxx 600 retail index after British retailer says its sales performance in run-up to Christmas was disappointing, blaming unusually warm weather in Nov & Dec, poor stock availability, increased online competition

** Brand full price sales over 60 days from Oct. 26 to Dec. 24 up 0.4 pct, vs co guidance for H2 growth of 3.5-7.5 pct and Q3 growth of 6.0 pct

** Disappointing Directory results likely to resurrect concerns over maturity of Next's Directory channel, brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald writes

** Next trades from more than 500 shops in Britain and Ireland, about 200 mainly franchised stores overseas and its Directory catalogue and Internet business

** Shares in Next, which has been the strongest player in the sector for a decade, up 9.9 pct y-on-y but down almost same amount over last month on Christmas trading concerns

** Peer Marks and Spencer, set to report on Thursday, down c.1 pct in sympathy & 3rd biggest loser among European retail stocks

** Next worst off on London's FTSE 100 index with M&S the 3rd biggest loser (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)