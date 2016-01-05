Jan 5 RSY SA :

* Said on Monday that following the company's capital increase via issue of series C shares stake held in RSY by shareholder, CSY SA, lowered to 27.76 percent from 83.38 percent

* The number of shares held in RSY by CSY has not changed and amounts to 3,081,500 shares

* RSY informed about issue of series C shares in October 2015

