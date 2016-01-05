Jan 5 Rainbow Tours SA :

* Said on Monday it signed deal with Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT SA for delivery of charter flight services from Oct. 27, 2016 till April 5, 2018

* Value of contract is at 173.4 million zlotys ($43.4 million)

($1 = 3.9964 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)