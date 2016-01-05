BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc's CEO's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - CEO Joel S. Marcus' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $11.2 million in 2015
Jan 5 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Monday that Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) resolved to resume trading of Platynowe Inwestycje's shares as of Jan. 5
