Jan 5 Biohit Oyj :
* Says buys a share of Norwegian Genetic Analysis AS company with a directed share issue
* Acquires ownership of 18 pct of shares in company
* Companies have signed a distribution agreement
* In future, Genetic Analysis will also operate as a distributor to Biohit Oyj's products
and services in Norway
* Genetic Analysis AS, Norwegian molecular diagnostic company, has invested significantly in
product development and is expected to begin FDA application process for its product in 2016 in
United States
