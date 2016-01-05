Jan 5 Biohit Oyj :

* Says buys a share of Norwegian Genetic Analysis AS company with a directed share issue

* Acquires ownership of 18 pct of shares in company

* Companies have signed a distribution agreement

* In future, Genetic Analysis will also operate as a distributor to Biohit Oyj's products and services in Norway

* Genetic Analysis AS, Norwegian molecular diagnostic company, has invested significantly in product development and is expected to begin FDA application process for its product in 2016 in United States Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)