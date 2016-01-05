UPDATE 6-U.S. allies show support for strikes on Syria
April 7 U.S. allies expressed support on Friday for Washington's missile strikes on Syria, calling them a proportionate response to Syrian forces' suspected use of chemical weapons.
DUBAI Jan 5 Bahrain said it was stopping all flights to and from Iran, a day after it recalled its ambassador to Tehran amid a diplomatic row between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV and Bahrain News Agency said on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations on Sunday and froze commercial ties with the Iran the following day after its embassy in Tehran was stormed in response to its execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Katie Paul and Louise Ireland)
BEIRUT, April 7 Syrian warplanes took off from an air base which was hit by U.S. cruise missiles on Friday, and carried out air strikes on rebel-held areas in the eastern Homs countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.