Jan 7Doradcy24 SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it acquired 1,000 units of nominal
value of 50 zlotys per unit of Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o. for
26,000 zlotys ($6,456) from Polfinance Sp. z o.o.
* Following the transaction company holds 100 pct of
Polfinance Capital Sp. z o.o.
* Announced also an acquisition of 51 pct of Polenergis Sp.z
o.o. from Polfinance Sp. z o.o. for 2,550 zlotys, increasing its
stake to 100 pct
* Additionally the company has acquired 7,200 units of
Polcredito Sp. z o.o. for total value of 194,400 zlotys,
increasing its stake to 100 pct
* The company plans to change the name of Polcredito to
PolDevelopment24 Sp. z o.o. and focus its activities in the real
estate market
* From Q1 2016 the company will consolidate its financial
results with results of Polenergis Sp. z o.o. and Polcredito Sp.
z o.o.
($1 = 4.0270 zlotys)
