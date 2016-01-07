Jan 7Skotan SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that Marek Paweczak has resigned, due to personal reasons, from his position of chairman of the management board of Skotan as of Jan. 5

* The supervisory board has nominated its chairman Jacek Kostrzewa as temporary chairman of the management board for the period of 3 months

