UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 7 Ariston Holdings Ltd :
* year ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $11.8 million versus $12.5 million last year
* year ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before taxation of $2.5 million versus profit of $1.8 million last year Source : bit.ly/1JvMrCa Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.