UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 Mex Polska SA :
* Said on Thursday that it updated its development strategy for 2015-2019 announced previously in reports on March 11, 2015 and Aug. 28, 2015
* Plans to expand its chain of 'Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa' pubs without participation of external investor
* Started a new investment under which will open new 'Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa' pub in Warsaw in April 2016
* Said it maintains its dividend policy announced previously under development strategy for 2015-2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.