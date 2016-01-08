Jan 8 DOCOMO Digital GmbH:

* Docomo Digital GmbH has decided to launch a public tender offer with aim to acquire all outstanding shares in Net Mobile AG 

* Bidder is a 100 pct subsidiary of NTT Docomo, Inc., a Japanese stock corporation, and currently holds approx. 87.36 pct of Net Mobile's share capital

* Offer price per Net Mobile share will presumably be a cash compensation of 6.50 euros ($7.08)

* Management board of Net Mobile has indicated its support of acquisition offer