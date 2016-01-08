BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 8 Good Idea SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 2015/2016 operating loss of 318,499 zlotys ($79,850) versus a profit of 154,352 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 305,663 versus a profit of 154,352 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9887 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.