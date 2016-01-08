Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 8 Avolon Holdings Ltd :
* Bohai Leasing completes acquisition of Avolon
* As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bohai, Avolon's shares have ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg