Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 11PGS Software SA :
* Said on Friday its preliminary, estimated Q4 2015 revenue was 16.1 million zlotys ($4.0 million), up 52 percent year on year
* In Q4 company got 11 new clients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9950 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order